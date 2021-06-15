Investors sit in front of an electronic stock board before market opening at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg Investors sit in front of an electronic stock board before market opening at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Investors sit in front of an electronic stock board before market opening at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Stocks
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks decline as buying support from mainland China funds wanes

  • Hang Seng Index declines in early trading after a holiday on Monday, with BOC Hong Kong and Citic leading losses
  • Xtep surges more than 18 per cent after a strategic investment deal with Chinese private equity firm Hillhouse Capital group

Topic |   Stocks
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 11:46am, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors sit in front of an electronic stock board before market opening at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg Investors sit in front of an electronic stock board before market opening at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Investors sit in front of an electronic stock board before market opening at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE