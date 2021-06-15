Investors sit in front of an electronic stock board before market opening at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks decline as buying support from mainland China funds wanes
- Hang Seng Index declines in early trading after a holiday on Monday, with BOC Hong Kong and Citic leading losses
- Xtep surges more than 18 per cent after a strategic investment deal with Chinese private equity firm Hillhouse Capital group
Topic | Stocks
Investors sit in front of an electronic stock board before market opening at a securities brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg