Chinese sportswear maker Xtep gets US$129 million boost from Hillhouse Capital to grow K-Swiss, Palladium brands in global markets

  • Funds managed by Hillhouse Capital to buy two tranches of convertible bonds by Xtep and its subsidiary Xtep Global
  • Money will be used to push Palladium, K-Swiss footwear brands which it acquired in August 2019, company says in exchange filings

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:31pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Ding Shui Po, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xtep International. Photo: Nora Tam
