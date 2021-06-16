Rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of a gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China’s Hubei Province on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Photo: Xinhua Rescue workers search for survivors in the aftermath of a gas explosion in Shiyan city in central China’s Hubei Province on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Corporate ESG: deadly China gas explosion pushes industry’s safety and governance standards up the agenda amid stock sell-off

  • At least 25 people were killed and more than 100 injured when a gas pipe exploded in a market in Shiyan in central Hubei province
  • Xi Jinping has ordered local government leaders to launch thorough inspections of chemical storage facilities and oil and gas pipe networks

Eric Ng
Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Jun, 2021

