A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on May 20. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on May 20. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on May 20. Photo: AP
Stocks
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks extend losses as traders focus on inflation risks before Fed statement

  • Hang Seng Index retreats 0.3 per cent in early trading with automakers and property developers among the biggest losers
  • Dental braces maker Angelalign Technology soars on its market debut after its HK$2.91 billion offering

Topic |   Stocks
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 10:42am, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on May 20. Photo: AP A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on May 20. Photo: AP
A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on May 20. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE