A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on May 20. Photo: AP
Hong Kong stocks extend losses as traders focus on inflation risks before Fed statement
- Hang Seng Index retreats 0.3 per cent in early trading with automakers and property developers among the biggest losers
- Dental braces maker Angelalign Technology soars on its market debut after its HK$2.91 billion offering
Topic | Stocks
A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on May 20. Photo: AP