China’s market rebound in second half looks unlikely as policy tightening will hold back rally, BCA Research says

  • China’s domestic policy backdrop and economic fundamentals do not support a sustained rally in stocks in next six months, Canadian research firm says
  • Chances of Beijing reversing policy tightening in case of a weakening in sentiment are low

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 6:40am, 17 Jun, 2021

People walk past an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indices, in Shanghai’s Lujiazui financial district. Photo: Reuters
