People wearing face masks are seen during lunch hour at the Galaxy Soho office buildings in Beijing, following the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters
Blackstone makes US$3.05 billion offer for Soho China to pick up real estate assets at 40 per cent discount with eye on recovery

  • Blackstone to offer HK$5 per share for Soho China, valuing the entire firm at HK$26 billion or 31.6 per cent above market price
  • Blackstone intends to revamp company board, retain its listing status while co-founders Pan Shiyi and Zhang Xin to exit post-offer

Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:37pm, 16 Jun, 2021

