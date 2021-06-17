A view of the inside and the street outside out of the glass wall of Soho China when it officially opens the Li Ze Tower in Beijing in 2019. Photo: Simon Song
Soho China rallies 21 per cent on Blackstone Group’s US$3.05 billion offer for control of developer
- Founders Pan Shiyi and wife Zhang Xin to tender almost 55 per cent stake in the company and exit from the firm post-offer
- Soho China owns and operates commercial properties totalling 1.3 million square metres in Beijing and Shanghai.
