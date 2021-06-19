Evergrande is the only top-10 Chinese developer to be in breach of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ and is barred from adding any new debt. Photo: Reuters Evergrande is the only top-10 Chinese developer to be in breach of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ and is barred from adding any new debt. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande is the only top-10 Chinese developer to be in breach of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ and is barred from adding any new debt. Photo: Reuters
China property
Business /  China Business

Could Evergrande, which owed US$104.1 billion at the end of last year, collapse like HNA Group?

  • Concerns mount after provincial government speaks to developer about diluting Evergrande’s controlling stake in regional bank
  • Reports of banks rejecting IOUs issued by Evergrande to suppliers go viral on Chinese social media

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:32am, 19 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Evergrande is the only top-10 Chinese developer to be in breach of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ and is barred from adding any new debt. Photo: Reuters Evergrande is the only top-10 Chinese developer to be in breach of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ and is barred from adding any new debt. Photo: Reuters
Evergrande is the only top-10 Chinese developer to be in breach of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ and is barred from adding any new debt. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE