Evergrande is the only top-10 Chinese developer to be in breach of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ and is barred from adding any new debt. Photo: Reuters
Could Evergrande, which owed US$104.1 billion at the end of last year, collapse like HNA Group?
- Concerns mount after provincial government speaks to developer about diluting Evergrande’s controlling stake in regional bank
- Reports of banks rejecting IOUs issued by Evergrande to suppliers go viral on Chinese social media
