Shanghai authorities have instituted a scoring system for new home sales to filter eligible buyers with sufficient points. Photo: SCMP
Shanghai’s hottest commodity is pre-owned flats as price curbs on new projects lead to scramble in secondary market
- New scoring mechanism has shut out some buyers from new project launches in Shanghai, sparking a scramble for pre-owned flats
- Prices of pre-owned homes in Shanghai have risen every month since December 2019, making it the second-hottest market after Shenzhen
Topic | China property
