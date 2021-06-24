People walk past a branch of China Minsheng Bank in Beijing. Photo: Reuters People walk past a branch of China Minsheng Bank in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande’s creditor Minsheng Bank pares loans to developer amid concerns about leverage, default

  • China Minsheng has reduced its exposure since September to ‘within controllable range’, bank says in reply to investors
  • Lender’s comments came a day after Fitch Ratings downgraded Evergrande’s rating to B with a negative outlook

Pearl Liu
Updated: 4:48pm, 24 Jun, 2021

