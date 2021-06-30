Shanghai’s cityscape overlooking the financial district and the Huangpu River. The prosperous city belies the struggle among millions of graduates on weak first-job pay. Photo: Handout
China’s fresh graduates are freaking out at living costs in tier-one cities as rents outpace starting pay in jobseekers
- Millions of graduates compete for jobs and flats in coveted tier-one cities only to push up rental costs, analyst says
- Rents in Beijing and Shanghai have risen 14-18 per cent since 2016 while the starting pay for new graduates rose 10.4 per cent from 2015 to 2020
Topic | China property
Shanghai’s cityscape overlooking the financial district and the Huangpu River. The prosperous city belies the struggle among millions of graduates on weak first-job pay. Photo: Handout