View of the Kai Tak Sky Garden (centre), a 1.4-kilometre public space that runs the length of the former airport runway, jutting into Victoria Harbour, as of May 22, 2021. One Victoria is under construction on the right. Photo: Martin Chan
Kai Tak’s first harbourfront flats open to tepid reception, giving pause to Hong Kong’s frenzied home-buying weekends
- China Overseas Land sold 170 flats, or 43 per cent of the first batch of 400 units on offer, at One Victoria in Kai Tak as of 3:15pm on Saturday
- The development is priced for more than 10 per cent lower than nearby The Henley unveiled by Henderson Land in May
