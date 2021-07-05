Residential buildings under construction in the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province. Warburg is tapping into a growing sector of distressed asset investment as more Chinese property companies feel the strain from tighter liquidity and policy curbs. Photo: Bloomberg Residential buildings under construction in the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province. Warburg is tapping into a growing sector of distressed asset investment as more Chinese property companies feel the strain from tighter liquidity and policy curbs. Photo: Bloomberg
Residential buildings under construction in the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province. Warburg is tapping into a growing sector of distressed asset investment as more Chinese property companies feel the strain from tighter liquidity and policy curbs. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
Business /  China Business

US private equity firm Warburg to set up US$5 billion distressed property manager in China

  • Firm will work with Chinese special situation asset manager Wensheng to create a joint venture
  • China’s real estate special situations sector is entering an accelerated growth trajectory, Warburg executive says

Topic |   China property
BloombergPearl Liu
Bloomberg  and Pearl Liu

Updated: 4:23pm, 5 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residential buildings under construction in the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province. Warburg is tapping into a growing sector of distressed asset investment as more Chinese property companies feel the strain from tighter liquidity and policy curbs. Photo: Bloomberg Residential buildings under construction in the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province. Warburg is tapping into a growing sector of distressed asset investment as more Chinese property companies feel the strain from tighter liquidity and policy curbs. Photo: Bloomberg
Residential buildings under construction in the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province. Warburg is tapping into a growing sector of distressed asset investment as more Chinese property companies feel the strain from tighter liquidity and policy curbs. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE