Residential buildings under construction in the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province. Warburg is tapping into a growing sector of distressed asset investment as more Chinese property companies feel the strain from tighter liquidity and policy curbs. Photo: Bloomberg
US private equity firm Warburg to set up US$5 billion distressed property manager in China
- Firm will work with Chinese special situation asset manager Wensheng to create a joint venture
- China’s real estate special situations sector is entering an accelerated growth trajectory, Warburg executive says
Topic | China property
Residential buildings under construction in the new city area of Yumen, Gansu province. Warburg is tapping into a growing sector of distressed asset investment as more Chinese property companies feel the strain from tighter liquidity and policy curbs. Photo: Bloomberg