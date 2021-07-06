China has tightened the policies for overseas initial public offerings. Photo: Felix Wong
China tightens rules for global stock offerings, crimping the steady flow of companies seeking to raise funds in global markets
- The procedure for overseas listings by Chinese companies will be revised, according to a statement issued by the State Council
- China made up a third of the world’s total IPO proceeds, the highest among all nations, according to Refinitiv’s data
Topic | IPO
China has tightened the policies for overseas initial public offerings. Photo: Felix Wong