A sell-off in Hong Kong has lopped about US$245 billion from Hang Seng Tech Index members this month. Photo: EPA-EFE A sell-off in Hong Kong has lopped about US$245 billion from Hang Seng Tech Index members this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
A sell-off in Hong Kong has lopped about US$245 billion from Hang Seng Tech Index members this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks set for biggest loss in 20 weeks as China signals more actions in tech sector clampdown

  • Hang Seng Index has declined 3.5 per cent this week as China’s central bank warns more anti-monopoly actions against payments operators
  • Market attempts a rebound as a technical gauge signals this week’s sell-off may have been excessive

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 12:53pm, 9 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A sell-off in Hong Kong has lopped about US$245 billion from Hang Seng Tech Index members this month. Photo: EPA-EFE A sell-off in Hong Kong has lopped about US$245 billion from Hang Seng Tech Index members this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
A sell-off in Hong Kong has lopped about US$245 billion from Hang Seng Tech Index members this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE