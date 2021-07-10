Chinese families have been racing to bid up densely-packed flats. Photo: Bloomberg Chinese families have been racing to bid up densely-packed flats. Photo: Bloomberg
Home sales in China are slowing down due to longer mortgage approval times as Beijing seeks to calm growth

  • A slowdown in home sales is likely good news for Beijing, which is keen for measured growth in China’s economy after the pandemic
  • Beike Research Institute says the average wait time for mortgage approval in 72 major cities in June was a third longer than a year ago

Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:30am, 10 Jul, 2021

