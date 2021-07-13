Zhang Jindong, founder of Chinese retail giant Suning.com, has stepped down as its chairman. Photo: AFP
Zhang Jindong, billionaire founder of Suning.com steps down as chairman after China-led bailout
- The founder of Chinese retail giant Suning.com has stepped down as chairman following the completion of a US$1.4 billion bailout
- Suning.com recently revealed plans to buy assets from a private equity fund to revive the group, after forays into football clubs and other businesses drained its cash
