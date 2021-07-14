Hotel properties around Shanghai’s Xintiandi shopping neighbourhood are among assets coveted by investors. Photo: Handout
China’s hotel transactions lure investors seeking to ride a rebound in tourism as vaccination gathers pace
- Transactions jumped 54 per cent in the first half from a year earlier as JLL sees a return in volume to pre-pandemic levels
- More hospitality assets could come on to the market as cash-strapped developers seek buyers to ease debt burden
