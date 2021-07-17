Children play in a residential area in Beijing. Changes to school enrollment policies has affected the prices of homes in the city’s top schools district. Photo: EPA-EFE
Houses in Beijing’s top school district lose allure with young parents as authorities change admissions policy
- A mother of a four-year-old girl has found that a US$1.14 million Xue Qu Fang – a house in a good school district – does not guarantee her child a spot in an elite school
- Following a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping in April 13 top cities plan to roll out measures to curb speculation of homes in school districts
