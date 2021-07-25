Gu Dou Hot Spring in Xinhui, Guangdong. Photo: Dustin Shum Gu Dou Hot Spring in Xinhui, Guangdong. Photo: Dustin Shum
Gu Dou Hot Spring in Xinhui, Guangdong. Photo: Dustin Shum
Business /  China Business

From Unesco heritage sites to a famous birdwatching spot named by Ba Jin, here are five places to visit in Jiangmen

  • The city boasts the Kaiping Diaolou and Villages, which was listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2007, as well as Birds’ Paradise, a natural wetland park
  • It is one of nine in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong that make up the Greater Bay Area along with Hong Kong and Macau

Knowledge |   Greater Bay Area
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 3:00pm, 25 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Gu Dou Hot Spring in Xinhui, Guangdong. Photo: Dustin Shum Gu Dou Hot Spring in Xinhui, Guangdong. Photo: Dustin Shum
Gu Dou Hot Spring in Xinhui, Guangdong. Photo: Dustin Shum
READ FULL ARTICLE