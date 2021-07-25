Gu Dou Hot Spring in Xinhui, Guangdong. Photo: Dustin Shum
From Unesco heritage sites to a famous birdwatching spot named by Ba Jin, here are five places to visit in Jiangmen
- The city boasts the Kaiping Diaolou and Villages, which was listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2007, as well as Birds’ Paradise, a natural wetland park
- It is one of nine in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong that make up the Greater Bay Area along with Hong Kong and Macau
Knowledge | Greater Bay Area
