China’s regulatory crackdown on internet companies is giving investors a big fright. Photo: Shutterstock
No love for China stocks as sell-off unites UBS, BlackRock in rearguard action against Beijing policy and regulatory hawks
- The latest regulatory squeeze on the education sector erased at least US$5.8 billion of value from 15 Hong Kong-listed tutoring firms on Friday
- UBS Wealth Management has removed its tactical preference for the market until there is clarity on the regulatory overhang
