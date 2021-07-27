National coal-fired capacity stood at 1,090GW at the end of June, 2.5 per cent higher year on year. Photo: AP
China’s carbon neutral goal: Non-fossil fuel capacity will soon surpass coal power’s, though much of it remains unused
- Utilisation of solar, wind and hydro plants reached only 29 to 62 per cent of that of their coal-fired counterparts in the first half of the year
- Fossil fuels’ dominance in China’s energy mix has been falling in the past decade thanks to faster growth in the construction of clean energy projects
