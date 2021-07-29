The entrance to China Evergrande’s offices in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
As Evergrande trims offshore debt and rebuilds investor confidence, SMEs and banks are overlooked in payment queue
- Analysts say local banks and SMEs are high up in the pecking order, even as state regulators have not openly expressed their preferences
- Evergrande’s unpaid dues to its small contractors went viral on social media earlier this year, even when it was able to prepay offshore bondholders
