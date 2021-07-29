The entrance to China Evergrande’s offices in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg The entrance to China Evergrande’s offices in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
As Evergrande trims offshore debt and rebuilds investor confidence, SMEs and banks are overlooked in payment queue

  • Analysts say local banks and SMEs are high up in the pecking order, even as state regulators have not openly expressed their preferences
  • Evergrande’s unpaid dues to its small contractors went viral on social media earlier this year, even when it was able to prepay offshore bondholders

Pearl Liu
Updated: 11:26am, 29 Jul, 2021

