Chinese stock index futures extended gains in late Hong Kong trading after reports of the CSRC meeting. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing meets banks to calm frayed nerves after three-day stock market rout wiped out US$800 billion in value
- A call that was attended by several major international banks, was led by CSRC Vice-Chairman Fang Xinghai
- Outreach shows there is no intention to destroy business models and businesses that are aligned with party’s priorities for China: analysts
