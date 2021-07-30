Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China are set for big losses this week as investors demand a higher risk premium on regulatory risks. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stocks decline in worst month since October 2018 as China’s tech clampdown elevates risk premium
- Hang Seng Index has retreated by almost 10 per cent this month, exceeding the 9.7 per cent slump during the pandemic-driven sell-off in March 2020
- Losses are stirring debates about China’s policy risks as stocks dominate emerging-market benchmarks
Topic | A-shares
Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China are set for big losses this week as investors demand a higher risk premium on regulatory risks. Photo: Winson Wong