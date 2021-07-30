Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China are set for big losses this week as investors demand a higher risk premium on regulatory risks. Photo: Winson Wong Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China are set for big losses this week as investors demand a higher risk premium on regulatory risks. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong stocks decline in worst month since October 2018 as China’s tech clampdown elevates risk premium

  • Hang Seng Index has retreated by almost 10 per cent this month, exceeding the 9.7 per cent slump during the pandemic-driven sell-off in March 2020
  • Losses are stirring debates about China’s policy risks as stocks dominate emerging-market benchmarks

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 11:33am, 30 Jul, 2021

Stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China are set for big losses this week as investors demand a higher risk premium on regulatory risks. Photo: Winson Wong
