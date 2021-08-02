Greenpeace said the gap was widening between Chinese provinces that were leading the country’s green transformation and those that relied heavily on coal. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s post-pandemic economic stimulus spending on green projects shows there is room for improvement: Greenpeace
- Only 15 per cent of China’s newly added post-Covid-19 national and municipal bonds went to green, sustainable, or low-carbon projects, says Greenpeace
- China approved a fiscal stimulus package of 6.35 trillion yuan (US$984 billion) in May last year to help the country’s economic recovery after the pandemic
Topic | Environment
Greenpeace said the gap was widening between Chinese provinces that were leading the country’s green transformation and those that relied heavily on coal. Photo: Bloomberg