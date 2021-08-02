The Tesla showroom in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district. Photo: May Tse
Tesla to start delivering Model Ys in Hong Kong and Macau next month, reveals full time table for all versions of SUV
- The standard range model will be the cheapest under the Hong Kong government’s one-for-one replacement scheme and will be available for HK$329,800 (US$42,414)
- US carmaker accounted for 80 per cent of EVs in Hong Kong by the end of last year, Transport Department data shows
