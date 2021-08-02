The Tesla showroom in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district. Photo: May Tse The Tesla showroom in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district. Photo: May Tse
Tesla to start delivering Model Ys in Hong Kong and Macau next month, reveals full time table for all versions of SUV

  • The standard range model will be the cheapest under the Hong Kong government’s one-for-one replacement scheme and will be available for HK$329,800 (US$42,414)
  • US carmaker accounted for 80 per cent of EVs in Hong Kong by the end of last year, Transport Department data shows

Pearl LiuDaniel Ren
Pearl Liu in Hong Kong and Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:31pm, 2 Aug, 2021

