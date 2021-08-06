A Gucci store in Hong Kong. With tourism still on pause, Chinese expats, who account for more than 18 per cent of Hong Kong’s 7.2 million residents, are expected to make a significant contribution to the city’s economy. Photo: Antony Dickson A Gucci store in Hong Kong. With tourism still on pause, Chinese expats, who account for more than 18 per cent of Hong Kong’s 7.2 million residents, are expected to make a significant contribution to the city’s economy. Photo: Antony Dickson
A Gucci store in Hong Kong. With tourism still on pause, Chinese expats, who account for more than 18 per cent of Hong Kong’s 7.2 million residents, are expected to make a significant contribution to the city’s economy. Photo: Antony Dickson
Hong Kong’s mainland Chinese expats could be spending about US$903 million a month on luxury goods, boosting economy in absence of tourists

  • An estimated 351,000 mainlanders could potentially be shelling out HK$7.02 billion a month on luxury handbags and other expensive items in the city, EternityX survey suggests
  • Spending seen as boosting city’s economy, which as been battered by protests and the pandemic

Topic |   Luxury brands in Hong Kong
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:40am, 6 Aug, 2021

