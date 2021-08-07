A residential building in Beijing. An analyst expects more tightening measures to be rolled out in the city in the second half of this year. Photo: Reuters A residential building in Beijing. An analyst expects more tightening measures to be rolled out in the city in the second half of this year. Photo: Reuters
A residential building in Beijing. An analyst expects more tightening measures to be rolled out in the city in the second half of this year. Photo: Reuters
Beijing moves to end practice of faking divorce to be able to buy additional home

  • Now, anyone with a Beijing hukou who is divorced but owned two properties while they were married cannot buy another home in Beijing for three years
  • Major cities across China are likely to see a similar crackdown, analyst says

Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:30am, 7 Aug, 2021

