On the conclusion of the deal, Blackstone will control Soho China. Photo: Simon Song
China’s antitrust regulator starts review of Blackstone’s US$3 billion acquisition of property firm Soho China
- Blackstone was notified last week that the State Administration for Market Regulation had accepted its application for the takeover
- Private-equity firm’s offer represents an about 40 per cent discount on Soho China’s audited book value as of the end of last year
Topic | China property
On the conclusion of the deal, Blackstone will control Soho China. Photo: Simon Song