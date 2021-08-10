A cluster of traditional shikumen buildings sitting in the middle of Shanghai’s most famous shopping street Nanjing Road West, where Swire Properties and Jing’an Real Estate Group will open a high-end retail-residential-art complex in the rejuvenated century-old Zhangyuan. Photo: Swire Properties A cluster of traditional shikumen buildings sitting in the middle of Shanghai’s most famous shopping street Nanjing Road West, where Swire Properties and Jing’an Real Estate Group will open a high-end retail-residential-art complex in the rejuvenated century-old Zhangyuan. Photo: Swire Properties
Swire Group
Swire to turn Zhangyuan’s shikumen cluster into Shanghai’s Covent Garden or Omotesando in massive urban revival project

  • Swire Properties owns 60 per cent of a venture with Shanghai Jing’an Real Estate Group, which is developing Zhangyuan
  • The first phase of Zhangyuan will open in July 2022, comprising 20,000 square metres of retail shops, restaurants, co-working space and art installations

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:47am, 10 Aug, 2021

