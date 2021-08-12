A car sitting in flood waters as waves caused by Typhoon In-Fa surge over a barrier along the coast in the Shandong provincial city of Qingdao in eastern China on July 25, 2021. Photo: AFP
Climate change: extreme floods and droughts will be greater dangers for China’s growth than earlier thought, UN scientists say
- Every 1 degree Celsius rise in global warming is projected to lead to a 7 per cent increase in the intensity of extreme daily precipitation events worldwide
- The world’s sea level will rise by 60cm (23.6 inches) by 2100, based on the best estimate using emissions scenarios closest to the current trajectory
