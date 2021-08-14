Illustration: Henry Wong
Climate change: China’s emissions-trading market needs fine-tuning as it evolves to help the nation reach decarbonisation goal
- The launch of Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, the world’s largest carbon-trading market, is a step towards net-zero emissions by 2060
- A market-based pricing mechanism, stiff penalties for firms failing to act and tighter regulations could help trading take off, say analysts
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
Illustration: Henry Wong