China wants to reduce its dependence on imported chips and that is fuelling big gains in semiconductor producers. Photo: Handout
China funds make 47 per cent windfall from chip, new-energy stocks as tech clampdown burns home-grown giants
- Top 10 onshore funds generated 41 to 51 per cent gains this year through August 6 by loading up on chip makers and new-energy companies
- Fine Made Microelectronics, which almost doubled its earnings in 2020 and is among popular picks, rewarded funds with a 246 per cent rally
Topic | A-shares
China wants to reduce its dependence on imported chips and that is fuelling big gains in semiconductor producers. Photo: Handout