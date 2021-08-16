China wants to reduce its dependence on imported chips and that is fuelling big gains in semiconductor producers. Photo: Handout China wants to reduce its dependence on imported chips and that is fuelling big gains in semiconductor producers. Photo: Handout
China wants to reduce its dependence on imported chips and that is fuelling big gains in semiconductor producers. Photo: Handout
A-shares
Business /  China Business

China funds make 47 per cent windfall from chip, new-energy stocks as tech clampdown burns home-grown giants

  • Top 10 onshore funds generated 41 to 51 per cent gains this year through August 6 by loading up on chip makers and new-energy companies
  • Fine Made Microelectronics, which almost doubled its earnings in 2020 and is among popular picks, rewarded funds with a 246 per cent rally

Topic |   A-shares
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:53am, 16 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China wants to reduce its dependence on imported chips and that is fuelling big gains in semiconductor producers. Photo: Handout China wants to reduce its dependence on imported chips and that is fuelling big gains in semiconductor producers. Photo: Handout
China wants to reduce its dependence on imported chips and that is fuelling big gains in semiconductor producers. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE