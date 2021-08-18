China Evergrande Centre is seen in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong. The mainland developer is facing a severe financial crunch. Photo: AFP
As China Evergrande shores up finances, key insider cuts stakes in units
- Xia Haijun trimmed his stakes in Hong Kong-listed NEV and property management units amid asset-sale plans
- Billionaire founder Hui Ka-yan is seeking to steady the ship after a 65 per cent plunge in his flagship company this year
Topic | Hong Kong property
