Baidu co-founder and CEO Robin Li believes the future of road transport is robotic. Photo: AFP
Baidu boss Robin Li unveils ‘robocar’, his vision for the future of autonomous driving
- With zero-gravity seats, voice and facial recognition, and advanced AI capabilities, the prototype vehicle is more robot than car, says CEO of the Chinese tech giant
- Baidu entered the intelligent electric vehicle (EV) market in January when it set up Jidu Auto, a venture with mainland Chinese carmaker Geely
Topic | Autonomous driving
