Electric vehicles roll off a NIO production line in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Bloomberg
Fatal crash involving NIO’s autopilot function sparks online war of words among Chinese electric car owners over safety

  • An online statement signed by 500 NIO owners defending the company sparked a backlash from motorists who claim the risks of the driver-assistance function are not made clear enough
  • It follows the death on August 12 of a 31-year-old entrepreneur, Lin Wenqin, while driving one of the company’s ES8 sport-utility vehicles

Daniel RenPearl Liu
Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:15pm, 19 Aug, 2021

