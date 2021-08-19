Electric vehicles roll off a NIO production line in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Bloomberg
Fatal crash involving NIO’s autopilot function sparks online war of words among Chinese electric car owners over safety
- An online statement signed by 500 NIO owners defending the company sparked a backlash from motorists who claim the risks of the driver-assistance function are not made clear enough
- It follows the death on August 12 of a 31-year-old entrepreneur, Lin Wenqin, while driving one of the company’s ES8 sport-utility vehicles
Topic | Electric cars
Electric vehicles roll off a NIO production line in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Bloomberg