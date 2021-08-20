Hong Kong’s Central district. China’s state media continues to pressure internet platforms, which is weighing on markets in the city. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong stocks follow tech firms south amid China’s continued regulatory scrutiny
- Meituan, Alibaba extend declines, but Tencent rebounds
- China Telecom surges on Shanghai trading debut
