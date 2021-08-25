Shenzhen’s Futian district from the Ping An Finance Centre, on August 15, 2019, with Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau area in the distant background. Photo: Bloomberg. Shenzhen’s Futian district from the Ping An Finance Centre, on August 15, 2019, with Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau area in the distant background. Photo: Bloomberg.
Shenzhen’s Futian district from the Ping An Finance Centre, on August 15, 2019, with Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau area in the distant background. Photo: Bloomberg.
Business /  China Business

Home prices in China’s school districts go off the boil amid crackdown on elitism to ensure balanced allocation of resources

  • A home in Shenzhen’s Futian district sold last week for 98,884 yuan per square metre, 42 per cent less than three months earlier
  • Transactions in xuequfang, as school district homes are called, have also dried up in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, agents said

Topic |   China home price
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 12:11pm, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Shenzhen’s Futian district from the Ping An Finance Centre, on August 15, 2019, with Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau area in the distant background. Photo: Bloomberg. Shenzhen’s Futian district from the Ping An Finance Centre, on August 15, 2019, with Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau area in the distant background. Photo: Bloomberg.
Shenzhen’s Futian district from the Ping An Finance Centre, on August 15, 2019, with Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau area in the distant background. Photo: Bloomberg.
READ FULL ARTICLE