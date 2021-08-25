Shenzhen’s Futian district from the Ping An Finance Centre, on August 15, 2019, with Hong Kong’s Lok Ma Chau area in the distant background. Photo: Bloomberg.
Home prices in China’s school districts go off the boil amid crackdown on elitism to ensure balanced allocation of resources
- A home in Shenzhen’s Futian district sold last week for 98,884 yuan per square metre, 42 per cent less than three months earlier
- Transactions in xuequfang, as school district homes are called, have also dried up in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, agents said
