The losses at Ping An Healthcare come amid tighter scrutiny of China’s internet health care market. Photo: Reuters
Ping An Healthcare reports more than 300 per cent surge in losses, says strategic investments hit profitability in first half
- Developments in line with our blueprint, says company’s chief financial officer
- Shanghai-based company’s revenue rises 39 per cent to 3.8 billion yuan
