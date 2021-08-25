The losses at Ping An Healthcare come amid tighter scrutiny of China’s internet health care market. Photo: Reuters The losses at Ping An Healthcare come amid tighter scrutiny of China’s internet health care market. Photo: Reuters
Ping An Healthcare reports more than 300 per cent surge in losses, says strategic investments hit profitability in first half

  • Developments in line with our blueprint, says company’s chief financial officer
  • Shanghai-based company’s revenue rises 39 per cent to 3.8 billion yuan

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 6:34am, 25 Aug, 2021

