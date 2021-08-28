China, it appears, is now on a similar track to reforming its education sector as South Korea was decades ago – aimed at easing the financial burden for parents. Illustration: SCMP/Kevin Wong China, it appears, is now on a similar track to reforming its education sector as South Korea was decades ago – aimed at easing the financial burden for parents. Illustration: SCMP/Kevin Wong
What’s the end game for China’s crackdown on private tutoring? Beijing wants a fair and sustainable society

  • The growing necessity for private tutoring challenges Beijing, as it represents a disruption to the country’s state education system
  • Beijing’s grand plan to revamp the country’s education system is one piece of the Chinese leadership’s bigger goal to engineer a fairer society

Coco FengJane Zhang
Coco Feng in Beijing and Jane Zhang in Hong Kong

Updated: 10:49am, 28 Aug, 2021

