China, it appears, is now on a similar track to reforming its education sector as South Korea was decades ago – aimed at easing the financial burden for parents. Illustration: SCMP/Kevin Wong
What’s the end game for China’s crackdown on private tutoring? Beijing wants a fair and sustainable society
- The growing necessity for private tutoring challenges Beijing, as it represents a disruption to the country’s state education system
- Beijing’s grand plan to revamp the country’s education system is one piece of the Chinese leadership’s bigger goal to engineer a fairer society
Topic | China technology
