Already the largest biotech fundraising hub in Asia, Hong Kong is striving to overtake Nasdaq to become the global leader. Photo: Shutterstock
Biotech listings in Hong Kong poised to surge in 2021 as city chases New York for fundraising crown in the nascent sector
- Hong Kong has 29 listing applications by pre-revenue biotech firms in the pipeline, in addition to 10 IPOs already carried out by their peers this year, compared with 14 listings in the whole of 2020
- As the second-biggest biotech fundraising hub in the world, reforms that allowed pre-revenue drugmakers to list are paying dividends
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Already the largest biotech fundraising hub in Asia, Hong Kong is striving to overtake Nasdaq to become the global leader. Photo: Shutterstock