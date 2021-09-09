Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Chinese tech stocks send Hang Seng to biggest drop in three weeks on renewed concerns about regulatory crackdown
- Hang Seng Index slips 1.4 per cent in early trading, set for the biggest drag since August 20
- Tech index slumps 2.5 per cent after Beijing summoned game developers and live-streaming platform operators for a meeting on Wednesday
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters