People walking near the Exchange Square in Central. Regulatory concerns are afflicting Hong Kong stocks again after a news report about a possible break-up in Ant Group’s businesses. Photo: AFP People walking near the Exchange Square in Central. Regulatory concerns are afflicting Hong Kong stocks again after a news report about a possible break-up in Ant Group’s businesses. Photo: AFP
A-shares
Alibaba, Tencent sink Hong Kong stocks after report on Ant Group break-up reignites regulatory worries

  • Hang Seng Index drops 2 per cent in early trading as regulatory concerns hit a notch higher
  • Alibaba and Meituan lead losses after the Financial Times said Chinese regulators are seeking to break up Alipay and its lending business

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:56pm, 13 Sep, 2021

