Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping security law last year also heightened uncertainty in the city as various foreign business groups warned of dire consequences and potential exodus of multinational companies over the vague provisions of the legislation.Billionaires in Hong Kong had an estimated aggregate wealth of US$282 billion. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong had world’s second largest billionaire population in urban centres last year even as its economy suffered historic contraction
- New York topped the list with the most number of billionaires at 124, adding 11 last year
- The global billionaire population grew 13.4 per cent to 3,204
Topic | Millionaires and billionaires
