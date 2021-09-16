China’s top cyberspace watchdog has ordered internet platforms to weed out and censor ‘unhealthy’ content in its latest squeeze on Big Tech. Photo: Shutterstock China’s top cyberspace watchdog has ordered internet platforms to weed out and censor ‘unhealthy’ content in its latest squeeze on Big Tech. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s top cyberspace watchdog has ordered internet platforms to weed out and censor ‘unhealthy’ content in its latest squeeze on Big Tech. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s cyberspace watchdog presses internet platforms to vet their online content as crackdown deepens

  • New guidelines emphasise that China’s online platforms are responsible for managing their content and urges them to improve their censorship
  • It is the latest move by Beijing in its drive to create a ‘clean and healthy’ cyberspace, free from information it deems harmful to society

Topic |   Censorship in China
Josh Ye
Updated: 3:07pm, 16 Sep, 2021

