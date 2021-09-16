A labourer sorting out plastic bottles for recycling in Dong Xiao Kou village, on the outskirt of Beijing. Photo: AFP
China ramps up efforts to tackle plastic pollution with five-year action plan
- The government plan sets out targets for phasing out single-use plastics, boosting recycling and promoting alternatives to plastic
- A fifth of the world’s single-use plastic came from China in 2019, according to a study in May this year by the Australia-based Minderoo Foundation
Topic | China pollution
