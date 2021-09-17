Joseph Lau Luen-hung (right) and his wife Chan Hoi-wan (left) during the funeral service of the real estate tycoon Walter Kwok Ping-sheung held at St. John’s Cathedral in Hong Kong on 1 November 2018. Photo: Felix Wong.
Evergrande’s staunchest allies drop out as Chinese property developer’s creditworthiness deteriorates amid debt woes
- Joseph Lau Luen-hung and Chan Hoi-wan sold 138 million Evergrande shares several times last month for HK$500 million, according to exchange filings
- Lau and Chan cut their stakes to 7.96 per cent, second only to Hui Ka-yan’s controlling stake of 70.7 per cent in Shenzhen-based Evergrande
