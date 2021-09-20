Chinese EV makers have not had a great year so far in New York and Hong Kong as the government warns there are too many players in the market. Photo: AP Chinese EV makers have not had a great year so far in New York and Hong Kong as the government warns there are too many players in the market. Photo: AP
China’s warning about an overcrowded EV market to strengthen first movers, squeeze out fringe players

  • China has too many EV companies, many of them small and scattered across the country, Beijing said this month
  • Well capitalised industry first movers to benefit from any industry shake-out, analyst says

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 9:11am, 20 Sep, 2021

