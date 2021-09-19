The under construction The Holborn development by Henderson Land in Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s weekend homebuyers balk at Henderson’s The Holborn amid supply increase
- Hong Kong is seeing robust home sales as developers launch more projects to take advantage of a boom in the world’s costliest property market
- The batch up for grabs at The Holborn is priced at an average price of HK$28,888 (US$3,711) per square foot
Topic | Hong Kong property
